Betty White’s Assistant Shares One of the Comedian’s Final Photos on Her 100th Birthday

Watch : Celebrities React to Betty White's Death

The touching tributes continue.

On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant shared what could be one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood icon.

Taking to Betty's verified Facebook page on Jan. 17, her assistant Kiersten posted a pic of the comedian wearing a bright green patterned jacket, paired with white pants, as she sat in a floral-print chair.

"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," Kiersten wrote. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

The assistant said the snap of Betty was taken on Dec. 20 and she believes it is one of the final photos ever taken of her.

The Golden Girls star died at her Los Angeles home at age 99 on Dec. 31, just a little over two weeks before what would have been her milestone birthday.