Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom's Worst Habit in and Out of the Bathroom

It's the one habit that won't go away.
When it comes to Katy Perry's love for Orlando Bloom, there are many things to admire including the important fact that he's a great dad to their 17-month-old daughter Daisy.
But just like in all romances, not every partner is perfect. While appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Jan. 17, Katy shared one of her biggest pet peeves in regards to her fiancé.
"He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don't, and it's disgusting and he has brilliant teeth," she shared. "But he leaves the floss everywhere." Any and all neat freaks, say it together: Nooooo!
"On my side of the bed, and in the car and on the kitchen table," she continued. "I'm like, 'There [are] bins everywhere!'"
When the hosts joked that the American Idol judge "needs to train" the actor, Katy replied, "I've done my best."
All jokes aside, there's a whole lot of love between the pair. In fact, Katy was quick to share the thoughtful presents she gave Orlando for his 45th birthday on Jan. 13.
"I gave him a child, which is a big gift," she began. "He's really into boy toys. He loves his Bronco…I gave him a mini version of the Bronco, like an automatic mini version of his car and then he also loves to go roaming out into the woods into unchartered territory path so I got him a lot of gear for his car."
She also was gracious enough to share a few tips with her fans who may want to impress their partner on special occasions.
"I talked to the best friend," Katy explained. "He gave me a running list and I said ‘check, check, check.'"
And if gift giving wasn't enough of a love language, perhaps a great sense of humor is. On Jan. 13, Katy shared a topless photo on her Instagram that read, "let it burn baby." Orlando saw the post and couldn't stay quiet.
"Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk," he wrote. "We're running low." Couple goals!