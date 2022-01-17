90 Day Fiancé's Anna-Marie Campisi Expecting First Baby With Mursel Mistanoglu

The 90 Day Fiancé family is already expanding in 2022.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, Anna-Marie Campisi announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Mursel Mistanoglu.
"Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!" she wrote to her followers. "We are currently 22 weeks! #futurebeekeeper #murselandanna #90dayfiance @murselmistanoglu007."
In the announcement, the couple shared a photo of a baby onesie that read, "Future Beekeeper May 2022." Both Anna-Marie and Mursel are co-founders of Beauty and the Bees honey. They also shared a photo from a recent sonogram.
Soon after the news was announced, the couple received well wishes from fans and followers in the comments section including congratulatory messages from 90 Day Fiancé co-stars Ashley Martson and David Toborowsky.
Fans were first introduced to the couple during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019. Viewers were immediately drawn to Anna-Marie and Mursel's love story, which began online in a beekeeping enthusiast group.
After getting to know each other online, the pair decided to meet in person with Mursel traveling to the United States from Turkey.
While his parents were hesitant about the marriage, Mursel went through with a ceremony, which aired on TLC. Since then, the couple has documented their journey to getting pregnant.
In a June episode of 90 Day Diaries, the pair headed to a fertility clinic to explore their options. While Anna-Marie is already a mother of three, there were fears she would be unable to carry another child.
"I'm feeling so emotional right now!" she wrote in a July Instagram post. "Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today! Keep us in your prayers!"
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.