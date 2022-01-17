Christina Haack Claps Back After Fans Question If Josh Hall Relationship Is Moving "Too Fast"

No matter how many people flip out, Christina Haack remains unbothered.
As the HGTV star continues celebrating her engagement to Josh Hall, some followers can't help but share their thoughts on the relationship. But in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 16, Christina had a message for those questioning the speed of her romance.
"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah," she wrote as her caption. "That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is." Christina concluded the post with a heart, lock and key emoji.
On Jan. 17, however, followers woke up to a slightly tweaked caption that only included emojis.
The post comes after some fans speculated that Christina and Josh could be married. On Jan. 14, the Flip or Flop star shared a photo with Josh from the Montage Los Cabos resort that read, "1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh." She would later delete the date from her caption.
As for Josh, he wrote his own heartfelt post writing, "True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don't waste a moment of it."
E! News has reached out to Christina's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
Back in September, Christina confirmed she was engaged to Josh after a romantic getaway.
"You give me that teenage kind of love vibe and manly protection," The Wellness Remodel author wrote on social media. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."
Christina was previously married to Ant Anstead for two years and welcomed a son named Hudson, 2. She also shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa: Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6.
While her various businesses including a new flooring collection keep her busy, Christina can't help but be grateful for all the love around her.
"No matter the location/ occasion with him by my side life is good," she wrote in October while posing with Josh.