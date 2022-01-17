Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Walk Fashion Runway in Italy

Watch : Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris

Step aside, supermodels!

Some unexpected faces came down the catwalk at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the fashion show, walking the runway in a dark overcoat styled with contrasting shimmering pants and shirt in an icy blue shade. The Sex And The City alum, 62, also sported matching gloves.

Jeff Goldblum later closed out the show, to the crowd's delight. Emerging from a purple-lit tunnel, the Jurassic Park star, 69, acted like he was surprised to be there, then continued to strut his stuff, showing off a heavy black coat with furry trim details.

The fashion show, called "Body of Work," is the latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

"We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense," the Prada show notes stated. "Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.''