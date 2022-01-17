Britney Spears Tells Jamie Lynn Spears "I Love You" After Sisters' Feud Intensifies

Are Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears headed toward a reconciliation?
Following a fresh online war of words amid an ongoing feud, the "Toxic" singer shared another lengthy and emotional tweet to her estranged younger sister, who recently angered her with comments made in an ABC News interview about their rift, the singer's recently terminated conservatorship and her alleged past behavior. Jamie Lynn spoke to the press to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is set to be released on Jan. 18.
"Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all...I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not,'" Britney, 40, tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Following Jamie Lynn's interview, Britney penned a tweet to her sister on Friday, Jan 14, writing, "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!!"
In her latest tweet, Britney wrote to Jamie Lynn, 30, "I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!!! But I think that we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do to criminals ... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty [sic] insane to me !!!"
In November, a judge terminated Britney's conservatorship, which had controlled her finances and personal life for 13 years. For most of that time, her and Jamie Lynn's dad, Jamie Spears, had been largely in control of the arrangement. Earlier in 2021, Britney spoke out against him, the rest of her family and what she said was her "abusive" conservatorship.
Jamie's lawyer had said in a court filing submitted more than a week before the conservatorship was terminated that the women's dad "has always and will always have Britney's best interests at heart" and that the conservatorship was "necessary to protect Britney," adding, "Her life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress."
In her tweet on Saturday, Britney told Jamie Lynn, "We are supposed to have each other's back" and said her sisters' words confused her. "All I know is I love you unconditionally !!!" Britney added. "So go ahead and say whatever you want ... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!"
In her ABC News interview, Jamie Lynn said, tearfully, "I love my sister. I've only loved and supported her and done what's right by her and she knows that so I don't know why we're in this position right now."
"You say you love me," Britney tweeted to Jamie Lynn Saturday, "yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most !!!"
Britney then referenced an alleged past visit by Jamie Lynn and their brother Bryan Spears, 44. "I needed you ... my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!!" she tweeted. "I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house ... because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest .... why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!!"
"I don't care anymore !!!" Britney continued. "Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews !!! I'm scared of all of it ... I admire you for being strong ... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!"
Following Britney's latest tweet, Jamie Lynn posted on her Instagram Story, "Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many time I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you. @britneyspears"