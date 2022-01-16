Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink at Daughter Stormi and Chicago West’s Birthday Party

Watch : Inside Kylie Jenner's Baby No. 2 Shower

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Kylie Jenner got all dolled up for her daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West's joint birthday party on Jan. 15.

Shutting down rumors she already gave birth to her second child, the 24-year-old beauty mogul showed off her growing baby bump (and killer maternity style) with two video selfies posted to her Instagram Story.

Perfectly in step with the party's LOL Surprise! dolls and Barbie theme, Kylie rocked a bubblegum pink turtleneck catsuit teamed with a matching pink oversized coat. Keeping her jet-black hair down and parted in the center, she completed the girly vibe with dangly earrings, pink eye shadow, long lashes and mauve-colored lips.

Kylie shares Stormi, who will officially turn 4 on Feb. 1, with rapper Travis Scott. The couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, were also captured on camera hanging out at the birthday bash in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé.