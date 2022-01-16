Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink at Daughter Stormi and Chicago West’s Birthday Party

Sticking to the Barbie theme, Kylie Jenner attended the joint birthday for Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West wearing head-to-toe pink.

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Kylie Jenner got all dolled up for her daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West's joint birthday party on Jan. 15.

Shutting down rumors she already gave birth to her second child, the 24-year-old beauty mogul showed off her growing baby bump (and killer maternity style) with two video selfies posted to her Instagram Story.

Perfectly in step with the party's LOL Surprise! dolls and Barbie theme, Kylie rocked a bubblegum pink turtleneck catsuit teamed with a matching pink oversized coat. Keeping her jet-black hair down and parted in the center, she completed the girly vibe with dangly earrings, pink eye shadow, long lashes and mauve-colored lips. 

Kylie shares Stormi, who will officially turn 4 on Feb. 1, with rapper Travis Scott. The couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, were also captured on camera hanging out at the birthday bash in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé.

photos
Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Video

The fun-filled day was also attended by Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Chicago's parents Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye "Ye" West.

Keep scrolling to see more of Kylie's ultra-stylish maternity looks.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Pretty in Pink

Kylie shared this photo from Stormi Webster and Chicago West's fourth birthday party on Jan. 15.

kyliejenner / Instagram
Baby Shower Style

Kylie celebrated a baby shower in January 2022.

Instagram
In Silhouette

Kylie let the shadow do its thing in her Instagram post from Oct. 21, 2021, adding the caption, "growing."

Instagram
Bodysuit Babe

Kylie captioned a red-hot pic with heart and flame emojis, rocking a full-body catsuit and matching trench coat on Oct. 8. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppin'

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, 2021.

Instagram
Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Instagram
Falling for Fall Fashion

Kylie also declared she's "ready for fall" in this fashionable autumn ensemble.

Instagram
Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Instagram
Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

