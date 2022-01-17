What's Really Going on Between Kim Kardashian and Ex Kanye "Ye" West: Inside Their Recent Drama

The insider added, "Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids." The insider also said the SKIMS founder "is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

Photos of Ye celebrating with Chicago and chatting with Kim's mom Kris Jenner at the bash were posted on social media. Hollywood Unlocked later shared a video Kanye in a car, saying, "I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. Kris and [her boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] and Kylie—Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there."

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis have not commented, nor has Kim, who shares four children with Ye and filed for divorce from him in February.