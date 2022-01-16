Shirtless Pete Davidson Jokes About His “Fun” Personal Life in SNL Cold Open

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Raps About Beating "Pete Davidson's A--"!

Pete Davidson was not afraid to poke fun at his private life in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week.

The segment centered around President Joe Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, holding a press conference to stop the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging Americans to stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.

When a journalist asked if there were other versions of the president in the multiverse, a reference to the Marvel film, Davidson made his grand entrance as a younger, shirtless variant of the U.S. leader.

"I am Joe Biden from the real universe, the timeline you're living in is about to collapse," Davidson said in a modulated voice. "You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Now it's spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute."

When another journalist asked if "the rest of us are okay in the real world," Pete casually replied, "Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. Your world is maybe more fun for him."