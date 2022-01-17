Everlane 24-Hour Sale: Score 25% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you "have nothing to wear," head on over to Everlane ASAP!
The fashion retailer is offering 25% off full-priced items until 9 p.m. PST on 1/17, so you can stock up on wardrobe essentials like sweaters, activewear, puffer jackets, denim and more without breaking the bank.
Since there are so many great deals, we rounded up 11 items that you should definitely consider adding to your cart!
The Cotton–Merino Turtleneck Bodysuit
Add a pop of color to your office fit with this cozy turtleneck bodysuit. You can also get it in black or brown if pink isn't your thing!
The Original Cheeky Jean
Available in sizes 23-33, these jeans have a slim fit through hips and thighs, but they're stretchy!
The Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform
It's always a good idea to stock up on cotton tees. Not only can you dress them up or down, but this style comes in a bunch of fun colors.
The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
Up the cozy vibes of your closet with this fleece sweater! The best part? It's made from sustainable materials.
The Duvet Puffer
If you don't already have a go-to puffer jacket, add this one to your cart! It has a hood, a button and zip-up closure, a waist belt tie closure, plus two side pockets.
The Performance Chino | Uniform
Choose from 11 everyday hues and enjoy the 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric on these chinos.
The Perform 24/7 Legging
You can never have too many leggings! It's the purchase we can always justify. This style is made of a lightweight compression fabric to keep you looking snatched at the gym or on your daily walk.
The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo
Wear this cozy polo on its own or layer it with a long-sleeved button-down as shown in the photo. Plus, it's less prickly than other Alpaca sweaters and it resists pilling!
The Bomber Jacket | Uniform
For the days and nights that don't require a heavy-duty jacket, this bomber will do! It has a water-resistant polyester blend to keep you warm and looking fly on the go.
The Merino Long-Sleeve Polo
Pair this long-sleeve with some leather pants or denim and you'll be ready for almost any occasion.
