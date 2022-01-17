Everlane 24-Hour Sale: Score 25% Off Sitewide

Stock up and save on sweaters, puffer jackets, denim and more.

By Emily Spain Jan 17, 2022 5:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Everlane Weekend Sale

If you "have nothing to wear," head on over to Everlane ASAP!

The fashion retailer is offering 25% off full-priced items until 9 p.m. PST on 1/17, so you can stock up on wardrobe essentials like sweaters, activewear, puffer jackets, denim and more without breaking the bank. 

Since there are so many great deals, we rounded up 11 items that you should definitely consider adding to your cart!

The Cotton–Merino Turtleneck Bodysuit

Add a pop of color to your office fit with this cozy turtleneck bodysuit. You can also get it in black or brown if pink isn't your thing!

$70
$52
Everlane

The Original Cheeky Jean

Available in sizes 23-33, these jeans have a slim fit through hips and thighs, but they're stretchy!

$88
$66
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform

It's always a good idea to stock up on cotton tees. Not only can you dress them up or down, but this style comes in a bunch of fun colors.

$24
$18
Everlane

The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt

Up the cozy vibes of your closet with this fleece sweater! The best part? It's made from sustainable materials.

$68
$51
Everlane

The Duvet Puffer

If you don't already have a go-to puffer jacket, add this one to your cart! It has a hood, a button and zip-up closure, a waist belt tie closure, plus two side pockets.

$248
$186
Everlane

The Performance Chino | Uniform

Choose from 11 everyday hues and enjoy the 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric on these chinos.

$78
$58
Everlane

The Perform 24/7 Legging

You can never have too many leggings! It's the purchase we can always justify. This style is made of a lightweight compression fabric to keep you looking snatched at the gym or on your daily walk.

$68
$51
Everlane

The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo

Wear this cozy polo on its own or layer it with a long-sleeved button-down as shown in the photo. Plus, it's less prickly than other Alpaca sweaters and it resists pilling!

$125
$93
Everlane

The Bomber Jacket | Uniform

For the days and nights that don't require a heavy-duty jacket, this bomber will do! It has a water-resistant polyester blend to keep you warm and looking fly on the go.

$98
$73
Everlane

The Merino Long-Sleeve Polo

Pair this long-sleeve with some leather pants or denim and you'll be ready for almost any occasion.

$98
$73
Everlane

