Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Moving Tribute to Late Star After His Funeral

Instagram

Rizzo added that she had "no regrets" when it came to her loving relationship with Saget. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly," she shared. "I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

Describing her husband as "a force," Rizzo shared just how much of an impact he had on the world and how grateful she was for the influx of love and support she received after his passing.

"I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen," she said. "I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I'm ok. And for that, I'm eternally grateful."

Now, she's determined to carry on his legacy going forward. "Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up)," she wrote. "I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always."