Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Home Burglarized

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's home was burglarized earlier this month, E! News has learned.

The robbery occurred while the Full House and Fuller House star, 57, and the fashion designer, 58, were not at home at the time of the incident, per TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Police Department had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. The actress' rep confirmed the burglary to E! News. No details were provided.

According to TMZ, the thieves were "dressed in all black and wore masks" when they allegedly entered the home by smashing a bedroom window and stole $1 million worth of jewelry, including Lori's jewelry box. Fox News reported similar information, quoting authorities as saying that video footage has made it difficult to identify suspects.

The outlet said a housekeeper and private security alerted police to the incident and that detectives are still investigating the crime.

The news comes days after Lori and Mossimo both attended her Full House and Fuller House co-star Bob Saget's funeral in Los Angeles alongside his family and friends, including fellow castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.