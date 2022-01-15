Julia Fox Dishes on Steamy New Photos With Kanye "Ye" West and About "Surrendering"

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's chemistry is only getting stronger.
Speaking with Interview magazine on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, called her new relationship a "redemption story" and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her recent dinner outing—and its accompanying photo shoot—with the rapper and a few of their famous friends.
"I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists," she told the outlet. "Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot."
The photos, which were included in the article, feature Julia and Ye showing off their intense chemistry while at the restaurant and outside. In one image, Julia can be seen laid out across the dining table with Ye hovering over her with a knife and fork in hand. You can check out the images here.
This isn't the first time that Julia and Ye have held a photo shoot that has appeared in Interview. On Jan. 6, the actress discussed their recent New York City date with the outlet which included a photo shoot that saw them kissing in a hallway.
In her latest interview, Julia revealed that the Donda rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, keeps finding new ways to surprise her.
"I'm so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it's like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'" She said. "But he always does. Last night was a testament to that."
That includes what she calls her "transformation," where Ye purchased her an entirely new wardrobe shortly after they were first linked together in Miami on New Year's Eve.
"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," she reflected. "It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."
In fact, Julia described her new relationship as "surrendering" to the forces around her. "For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life," she explained. "I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it."
The actress, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, shared that she felt "so tired" prior to meeting Ye.
"I just remember being like, ‘I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f--king miserable that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there,'" she said. "And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."
But while there might be fireworks, an insider revealed that Ye is keeping it light and has not given up on getting back together with Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, just yet.
"[Kim is] the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider told E! exclusively last week. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."