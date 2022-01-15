Julia Fox Dishes on Steamy New Photos With Kanye "Ye" West and About "Surrendering"

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's chemistry is only getting stronger.

Speaking with Interview magazine on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, called her new relationship a "redemption story" and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her recent dinner outing—and its accompanying photo shoot—with the rapper and a few of their famous friends.

"I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists," she told the outlet. "Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot."

The photos, which were included in the article, feature Julia and Ye showing off their intense chemistry while at the restaurant and outside. In one image, Julia can be seen laid out across the dining table with Ye hovering over her with a knife and fork in hand. You can check out the images here.