Kanye "Ye" West Spotted at Chicago West and Stormi Webster's 4th Birthday Party

Following some drama, Kanye West made it to the Kardashian family birthday party for his and ex Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and her cousin Stormi Webster.

By Corinne Heller Jan 16, 2022 12:16 AMTags
BreakupsKim KardashianKanye WestBirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashiansChicago WestStormi Webster
Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West

LOL, surprise?

Kanye "Ye" West was spotted at his daughter Chicago West's joint fourth birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, following recent drama related to his split from ex Kim Kardashian.

The rap artist attended the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed backyard bash on the afternoon Saturday, Jan. 15. He was seen chatting with his ex Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé.

E! News has learned that the bash is one of two planned parties for Chicago and that Ye is set to celebrate her birthday at another event later in the day.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

A day prior, he released a new song, "Eazy," which contains a lyric about beating "Pete Davidson's ass," referring to the SNL star Kim has been dating since last fall. Neither the reality star, who filed for divorce from Ye last February, nor the comedian has commented on the diss track, which also contains a line about Ye's "new bitch." The rap artist recently began seeing actress Julia Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Spotted at Chicago West and Stormi Webster's Birthday Party

2

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

3
Update!

Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Message About The “Truth”

Other attendees of the earlier birthday bash included Stormi's dad Travis Scott and mom Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. The three were seen in Atiana's video. The model also shared a clip of Kourtney dancing behind a character performer dressed up as L.O.L. Surprise! doll Diva.

Chicago turned 4 on Saturday, while Stormi will mark her actual fourth birthday on Feb. 1. The two are often referred to as part of the extended Kardashian family's "triplets," along with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, who will turn 4 in April. Khloe also shared images from the party.

See photos from Chicago and Stormi's birthday bash:

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Chicago West

Birthday Girl No. 1

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Kanye West and Kris Jenner

The rap artist chats with ex Kim Kardashian's mom.

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Stormi Webster, Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Birthday Girl No. 2 appears with her parents.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter showcases her rainbow design.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The star, who is expecting a sibling for birthday girl Stormi, posted this selfie.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's daughter gets her face painted.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
True Thompson

Ta-da!

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Stormi's World

One of the birthday girls' likeness.

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Look behind you.

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star is all smiles.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
True Thompson

So much fun!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Chicago West

Birthday Girl No. 1 gets her hair done.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Psalm West & True Thompson

Cousins!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Cookie Time

Yum!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Sweet Treets

L.O.L. Surprise dolls-themed goodies.

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram
Slide Over Here

...wheeeeeeee!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Spotted at Chicago West and Stormi Webster's Birthday Party

2

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

3
Update!

Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Cryptic Message About The “Truth”

4

Kanye "Ye" West Raps About Beating "Pete Davidson's Ass" in New Song

5

See All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower