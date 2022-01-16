Kanye "Ye" West Spotted at Chicago West and Stormi Webster's 4th Birthday Party

LOL, surprise?
Kanye "Ye" West was spotted at his daughter Chicago West's joint fourth birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, following recent drama related to his split from ex Kim Kardashian.
The rap artist attended the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed backyard bash on the afternoon Saturday, Jan. 15. He was seen chatting with his ex Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé.
E! News has learned that the bash is one of two planned parties for Chicago and that Ye is set to celebrate her birthday at another event later in the day.
A day prior, he released a new song, "Eazy," which contains a lyric about beating "Pete Davidson's ass," referring to the SNL star Kim has been dating since last fall. Neither the reality star, who filed for divorce from Ye last February, nor the comedian has commented on the diss track, which also contains a line about Ye's "new bitch." The rap artist recently began seeing actress Julia Fox.
Other attendees of the earlier birthday bash included Stormi's dad Travis Scott and mom Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. The three were seen in Atiana's video. The model also shared a clip of Kourtney dancing behind a character performer dressed up as L.O.L. Surprise! doll Diva.
Chicago turned 4 on Saturday, while Stormi will mark her actual fourth birthday on Feb. 1. The two are often referred to as part of the extended Kardashian family's "triplets," along with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, who will turn 4 in April. Khloe also shared images from the party.
