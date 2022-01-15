Céline Dion Cancels North American Tour Dates Due to Health Ailment

Watch : Celine Dion Was Actually Ready to "Camp" at 2019 Met Gala

Céline Dion is taking more time off to concentrate on her health.

The 53-year-old pop star has canceled the entire North American leg of her Courage World Tour, which was to start on March 9 in Denver, Colo. and end in Washington D.C. on April 22, because she has recently has been treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms" and "her recovery from her ailment is taking longer than she hoped," her team said in a statement on her website on Saturday, Jan. 15.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said. "There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again."