Céline Dion Cancels North American Tour Dates Due to Health Ailment

Following previous tour date cancellations last fall due to medical reasons, Céline Dion's remaining concerts in the United States and Canada for 2022 will no longer go on as scheduled.

Céline Dion is taking more time off to concentrate on her health.

The 53-year-old pop star has canceled the entire North American leg of her Courage World Tour, which was to start on March 9 in Denver, Colo. and end in Washington D.C. on April 22, because she has recently has been treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms" and "her recovery from her ailment is taking longer than she hoped," her team said in a statement on her website on Saturday, Jan. 15.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said. "There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again."

The singer, who has sparked fans' concerns over her health for months, added, "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

Dion's team had revealed her ailment in October when they announced she had canceled the November opening of her new concert residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, citing her "severe and persistent muscle spasms, which are preventing her from performing."

The singer's world tour was originally supposed to resume last summer but was postponed to this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dion is still scheduled to begin the European leg on May 25 in Birmingham, England.

