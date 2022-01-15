Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4th Birthday of "Independent Baby Girl Twin" Chicago West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Teaches Chicago a "Squishy" Lesson in Sweet Video

Happy Birthday Chicago!

Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago West, whom she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West, turned 4 on Jan. 15 and to celebrate the milestone, the proud mom posted a touching tribute on social media.

Taking to the ‘gram, Kim shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her "baby girl Chi Chi" throughout the years. In one sweet snap, the two pucker up for a kiss selfie. In another, the 41-year-old billionaire and her mini-me are wearing matching silver one-piece swimsuits on the beach.

"My independent baby girl twin," Kim captioned the carousal of images. "You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!"

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added she couldn't wait to celebrate with "all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of."

"You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!," she concluded.