Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Husband Josh Dallas' Sperm to Friend Who Wanted to Be a Mom

Ginnifer Goodwin is taking the term "sharing is caring" to the next level.
In a Jan. 14 interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Pivoting actress said that she once offered her husband and former co-star Josh Dallas' sperm to a close friend who wanted to become a mother.
"By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom," she said on the program, per People. "And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.' And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.'"
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 after portraying Snow White and Prince Charming on the ABC drama Once Upon a Time, have two children of their own—Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5,—but that didn't stop Ginnifer from wanting to create a new fairytale for her friend too.
"At a point, I was like, 'No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh's in the world," Ginnifer continued, "And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh's would be."
While they were touched by the offer, Ginnifer said it was the logistics of her plan that caused the others some concern.
"The best friend and the husband were like, 'Wow, that's really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?' And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, 'Look, there's turkey basters,'" she explained. "It's not like you're not gonna be in the kid's life. Like you're in my best friend's life."
At the 2015 People's Choice Awards, Ginnifer told E! that becoming a parent was "so much better" than she could've ever previously imagined.
"It makes me feel like acting is not at all creative," she said, "but being a parent, anybody who's a parent I want to like give an Oscar to."
She also took a moment to shout out Josh for being an excellent parent and husband.
"He makes me laugh so much, and even if we squabble he makes me laugh, so I can't even stay angry—which is kind of its own level of frustrating," she joked. "I want to be mad!"