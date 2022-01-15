Pete Davidson Has Never Been to Kim Kardashian's House Despite Kanye "Ye" West's Claims: Source

Watch : Julia Fox Addresses Rumors Kanye West Romance Is a Setup

Kanye West says in a new interview that he was recently barred from entering the family home he used to share with ex Kim Kardashian and also claims her boyfriend was inside at the time.

But a source close to the situation told E! News that Pete Davidson, who has been dating the reality star since last fall, has never been to the house., where Kim lives with her and the rap artist's four children—North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, who just turned 4, and Psalm West, 2.

"when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children.," ET quoted Ye as saying in a Hollywood Unlocked interview set to be released in full on Jan. 17. "I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined...I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined."