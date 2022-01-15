Kanye West Breaks Silence About Alleged Battery Incident

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night

Kanye "Ye" West is speaking out about an alleged battery incident that triggered an LAPD investigation.

A police spokesperson had told E! News that the Grammy-winning rapper and an unknown male victim had gotten into a dispute in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 13 around 3 a.m., and that by the time authorities arrived, Ye had left the area. A battery report about the incident named Ye. FOX LA reported that he had allegedly punched a man and knocked him to the ground after the person asked the rap artist for an autograph.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye told host Jason Lee that the person who approached him was not a fan, but rather "taking autographs to make money on them."

"It was 3 a.m. in front of the [Soho] Warehouse [private nightclub]. I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio. I created the record, this impromptu shoot, and my cousins went and did really deliver the mission. And this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, 'Whatchu gonna do? And see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying."