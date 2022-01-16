This Knife Set Has 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of our New Year's resolutions is to challenge ourselves in the kitchen. But when we attempted to make a dent in our list of saved Pinterest recipes, we realized our knives were not up to par.
When looking for an affordable yet quality set of knives, we came across McCook's MC21 15-piece set of German stainless steel knives and couldn't believe the $64 price tag. So, of course, we bought it and hoped for the best! Spoiler: We love them!
With this set, which is currently on sale for $55, you'll get a high carbon stainless steel 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 5" santoku knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, plus six 4.5" serrated steak knives and two pairs of kitchen shears, all of which fit in a wood knife block that has a built-in sharpener.
Oh, did we mention the set has 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon?!
McCook MC2115-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Set
You can get the set in silver and black knife options, plus choose from three block shades to match your kitchen. And don't let the price tag fool you, these knives perform! Take it from us, we currently have two fingers wrapped in bandaids after we watched one too many professional chopping videos. Besides the knives being anything but dull, we love how easy they are to clean.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"If you don't want take out a second mortgage just for a quality set of knives, for the price these knives are incredible. Very sharp and the built in sharpener is pretty amazing as well. I even use it to sharpen my EDC (Every Day Carry) pocket knife as well. As long as you hand wash them and dry them they should last a long time."
"I have purchased many knife sets throughout the years and these knives are one of the best that I've had. These knives are good quality. I really like that the whole knife is one complete piece. Knives I've had in the past are made with the handle being a separate piece and those would either get water into the handle or the handle would eventually crack or break off. I would buy these again in a second!"
"As a 37 year-old bachelor, I felt it was time to stop using plastic knives for everything and upgrade my life. I started with the McCook knife set that I am currently reviewing. Upon ordering, I was ready to cut everything with ease. And it lives up to that claim. From steak to sweet potatoes, veggies, and everything in between, I am very happy with this set. 13/10 would recommend to other bachelors looking for a cost-effective, yet wonderful set of knives."
"Ordered these as a gift for my fiancé, and first impression is these are great knifes! Have a very nice finish to them and great balanced feel. Blades are razor sharp and slice through anything with ease. Have to say for the price these are well worth the cost and I look forward to providing a long term review on these later down the road!"
Ready for more essentials? Check out Free People's weekend sale!