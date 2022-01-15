Kanye West Explains Why There's Nothing "Wrong" With His Co-Parenting Style After Kim Kardashian Split

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Still Wants "Soulmate" Kim Kardashian Back

Kanye "Ye" West doesn't believe in living "Off the Grid" when it comes to his kids.

In a new sit-down with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper spoke about his views on co-parenting and explained why he recently purchased a property located right across the street from the home of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," he said, adding that his intentions may have been "flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

The Donda artist went on to explain that when his parents divorced and he moved from Atlanta to Chicago as a child, his own father chose not to relocate to be closer the family.