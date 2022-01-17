This Summer House Gift Guide Proves That Reality TV “Should Be Fun”

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're ready to "send it" because Bravo's Summer House is finally here for another season. Our favorite housemates are back for more partying, arguing, and, most likely some more quotable moments. If you wholeheartedly believe "summer should be fun," you're in the right place because we put together the ultimate Summer House gift guide.
Ask someone to make you a sandwich and cheers with some Loverboy and get "activated" because Summer House is back. Celebrate our favorite Hamptons (weekend) residents with these shirts, candles, mugs, and more must-have items in honor of our favorite reality TV show.
Summer Should Be Fun Mug
Kyle Cooke always comes up with the best catchphrase without even trying. When he declared that "summer should be fun," it was instantly iconic. Drinking a coffee or tea out of this mug is the best way to start your day.
How Many Sandwiches Have You Made for Me Necklace T-shirt
This super soft t-shirt has Lindsay Hubbard's iconic quote around the neck. If you appreciate a sandwich and Lindsay, this shirt comes in several colors.
Bravo Summer House Carl Radke Less Stress More Life Ceramic Coffee Tea Mug 11oz
This mug has Carl Radke's legendary mantra "less stress, more life" and it serves as the perfect reminder whenever you need to get your priorities in check.
Bravo Summer House Full Cast List Long Sleeve T-shirt
This shirt says "summer should be fun" and it lists the full cast for each season on the back. This is a definite must-have for all the Summer House viewers who have been there since day one.
Summer House Lindsay How Many Sandwiches Have You Made For Me 11 oz Coffee Mug
If you're still not over Lindsay asking "How many sandwiches have you made for me?" you need this mug in your life.
Summer House Drink Pouches
These drink pouches are decorated with Summer House catchphrases like "send it," "more life," and "summer should be fun." These are perfect for your Summer House viewing party or for any other special events with fellow Bravo viewers in attendance.
Summer House Sandwich Napkins
The sandwich-related jokes just never get old. These napkins are inspired by the one and only Lindsay Hubbard.
Don't Activate Me Baby Bodysuit
This onesie is perfect for the mini Bravo viewers in your life. It's available in a few other colors too.
Summer House Cast 11 oz Coffee Mug
This mug has cartoon drawings of Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner, Luke Gulbranson, Amanda Batula, Kyle, Carl, and Lindsay.
Summer House Shirt
This Summer House-inspired shirt is also available in black.
Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea Candle
These candles are made with Loverboy cans. You can pick your favorite color wax and the scent of your choice when you order this Loverboy candle.
Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea
Did you really think we were going to have a Summer House gift guide without including Loverboy? These sparkling hard teas come in White Peach Tea, Hibiscus Pom, Black Tea Lemon, and Orange Chair flavors.
