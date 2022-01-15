Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 14.
According to Georgia's Peachtree Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a "driver asleep at the wheel" at about 2:30 a.m.
"While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description," Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers told E! News, "and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence."
Further investigation led to Tiffany being arrested for driving under the influence, per police. The Girls Trip star, 42, was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
TMZ obtained records stating that she made her $1,666 bond and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m.
E! News reached out to her rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
In November, E! News reported that Tiffany, who will soon star in AppleTV+'s The Afterparty, had split with actor Common after one year of dating.
In December, he told Fox Soul about what led to the breakup.
He began by calling Tiffany "one of the best people I've met in life," saying she's "one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life and that's what made me love her and be in love with her."
Common feels they had a "healthy and loving" dynamic. "It probably was the most mature relationship I've been in," he shared.
But after the global lockdown eased, their schedules made it difficult to continue. "Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship," he said. "I don't think the love really dispersed. I just think we weren't feeding the relationship."
Later that month, Tiffany visited Eritrea in Africa. "I am so happy to be welcome by my Grandfather's village so warmly. I Love my People," she wrote alongside video footage of the trip. "I feel so full of hope when I Look at the Mother land."