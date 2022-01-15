On The Scene: James Corden Power Lunches, Tiffany Haddish Gets Supernatural and Matthew Koma Rocks Out

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Power Lunch: Fridays are for power lunches. An eyewitness tells E! News that James Corden, looking slick in a business casual outfit, was spotted having lunch with a friend at Sunset Tower Hotel's Terrace restaurant on Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, enjoying the Los Angeles sun. Also spotted at Sunset Tower on Friday was Robin Antin and Yungblud, separately.
This Year Be You: Comedian Tiffany Haddish was announced as the next guest coach for Supernatural, the newest virtual reality fitness program, as part of Supernatural's second annual "This Year Be You" campaign that launched on Jan. 1, 2022. Tiffany will drop four workouts to Supernatural: one for the cardio buffs, one boxing session, a guided meditation and a stretch session that she'll lead alongside coach Raneir Pollard.
The actress previously shared with WWD that Supernatural's VR fitness series helped her lose 50 pounds during her incredible fitness journey. So, throw on your best workout gear, grab your Oculus and get to work with Tiffany!
Yummy Yumi: Mindy Kaling, Jenna Dewan and Gabrielle Union are just a few of the many Hollywood moms who are fans of the organic baby food company Yumi, which has become a lifesaver for bringing fresh fare to your door each week. Yumi is now offering a "Future Foodies Kit" that includes two full-coverage bibs, a custom Muslin Wipe cloth, a guide to starting solids and a chat with a registered nutritionist.
Tender Moments: Actors Matthew Delamater, Tye Sheridan and Max Casella posed together at The Tender Bar premiere in Los Angeles. The movie also stars Ben Affleck, who Jennifer Lopez recently praised for his "amazing" onscreen performance. J.Lo approved!
I'm With the Band: Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma stepped on stage at the Regent Theater in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday night with bandmate and keyboardist Sam Beresford for an impromptu show. Matthew and Sam, just two of five members of Matthew's band, Winnetka Bowling League, opened up for Canadian indie-rock band Mother Mother after their original openers suddenly became unavailable. Koma played a number of acoustic songs and shared with the audience that they had just two hours of notice to make it on stage! Alas, a concert-goer tells E! News there was no sign of Hilary at the show this time.