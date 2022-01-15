On The Scene: James Corden Power Lunches, Tiffany Haddish Gets Supernatural and Matthew Koma Rocks Out

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.

Power Lunch: Fridays are for power lunches. An eyewitness tells E! News that James Corden, looking slick in a business casual outfit, was spotted having lunch with a friend at Sunset Tower Hotel's Terrace restaurant on Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, enjoying the Los Angeles sun. Also spotted at Sunset Tower on Friday was Robin Antin and Yungblud, separately.

This Year Be You: Comedian Tiffany Haddish was announced as the next guest coach for Supernatural, the newest virtual reality fitness program, as part of Supernatural's second annual "This Year Be You" campaign that launched on Jan. 1, 2022. Tiffany will drop four workouts to Supernatural: one for the cardio buffs, one boxing session, a guided meditation and a stretch session that she'll lead alongside coach Raneir Pollard.