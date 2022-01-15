Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale

Score up to 70% off original prices on sale items, plus 20% off skincare and wellness products!

By Emily Spain Jan 15, 2022 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Anthropologie’s MLK Day Sale

Not only is it a long weekend, but Anthropologie is offering tons of deals to make your time off even better!

Through 1/17, shoppers can take an extra 50% off sale items, plus 20% off skincare and wellness products. Whether your wardrobe or skincare routine is lacking, you're bound to find the solution at the fashion retailer.

From colorful puffers and sweater sets to stylish pants, homegoods and beauty gadgets, we rounded up the best deals at Anthropologie below!

Cashmere Surplice Sweater

Also available in pink and Kelly green, this cut-out sweater looks so comfy and high-end. What a steal!

$148
$55
Anthropologie

Bustier Tube Top

Refresh your going out top collection with this mint tube top

$78
$30
Anthropologie

Seamed Slim Slit-Hem Pants

Jump on the slit-hem trend and save! These pants can be dressed up or down, whether it's date night or a day full of errands.

$98
$35
Anthropologie

Wrap Maxi Shirtdress

This dress is one of those outfits you'll be grateful to have on-hand when you're stumped on what to wear. It's timeless and flattering!

$170
$50
Anthropologie

Let Me Be Ruched Floral Blouse

Pair this floral blouse with your go-to pair of jeans or some leather pants for an elevated look.

$120
$35
Anthropologie

Moderna Linen Quilt

Up the cozy factor of your bed with a new quilt! This one is simple, but you can dress it up with some fun pillows.

$258-$278
$100
Anthropologie

Maeve Cable-Knit Sweater Skirt Set

This might be our favorite sale find...ever. The color, the fact it's two pieces and the knit design—this set is everything!

$170
$50
Anthropologie

ZIIP Beauty Device With Golden Conductive Gel

Score $100 off this celeb-loved beauty device while you can! Unfamiliar with ZIIP? This must-have gadget harnesses the power of electric currents to target a variety of skin concerns like wrinkles, puffy eyes and blemishes.

$495
$396
Anthropologie

Leather Straight Pants

These pants are hot! Perfect for adding texture to your outfit or dressing to impress on date nights.

$398
$120
Anthropologie

Colorblocked Puffer Jacket

Bundle up in style with this bold puffer jacket! In addition to the pops of color, you'll appreciate the insulation capabilities this jacket has to offer.

$198
$60
Anthropologie

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Powered by licorice, squalene, arnica and other transformative skincare ingredients, this treatment works to reduce wrinkles, brighten, firm and restore skin.

$122
$98
Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Striped Reyes Euro Sham

Change up your bedscape with these luxe euro shams!

$58
$20
Anthropologie

Ready for more deals? Save up to 60% off at Wayfair this weekend!

