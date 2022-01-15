11 Unbelievable Under $50 Deals From J.Crew's Epic Long Weekend Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Saturday, shoppers! We're here to help you start the long weekend off right with an amazing sale that you don't want to miss.
J.Crew's "Long Weekend, Epic Sale" is happening right now and you can score an extra 50% off all sale styles. In addition to this, select full-price items are also on sale for an additional 25% off. All you have to do is enter the code EPIC at checkout to receive your epic discounts!
Right now, you can save big on cozy pajamas, loungewear and workout gear. The super soft Magic Rinse crewneck sweatshirt, that's originally $70, is on sale this weekend for just $20. The ultra-trendy split-hem leggings with premium signature flex fabric, which retail for $80, are also on sale for just $16.
We've rounded up some seriously jaw-dropping under $50 deals from J.Crew's long weekend sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
This rollneck sweater comes in eight pretty color options including heather peony, heather mint and ivory rainbow. It's made of a "magical" mix of merino wool, alpaca and stretch, so it's super soft. It was also designed to have a relaxed, comfy fit. Best part is? You can snag this for as low as $35.
J.Crew Vintage Straight Pant in Garment-Dyed Corduroy
These straight-fit corduroy pants are beloved by J.Crew shoppers for being comfy, warm and perfectly vintage. They come in multiple colors including the highly versatile ivory, the gorgeous deep ruby and the classic black. They're originally $118, but you can score these for just $40. Such a great deal for a wardrobe staple.
J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
You can't go wrong with a classic v-neck tee. J.Crew's vintage cotton tees are a customer-fave for their heathered texture and softness. These come in multiple colors and they're all on sale for just $8. Perfect time to stock up!
J.Crew Classic-Fit Shirt in Flannel
J.Crew's classic-fit flannel shirts are super cozy, great for layering and perfect for the current season. As one J.Crew shopper wrote, these "feel like home." They're so comfortable, you'll never want to take them off. These are currently available in two options and sizes are running out fast. We highly recommend checking these out as soon as possible.
J.Crew New Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew took their classic true crew fit and gave it a little makeover. The new vintage cotton crewneck tee now features a slightly higher neckline and were designed to be much more durable than ever before. It's the type of shirt you can wear for years to come. Right now it's on sale for just $9. We wouldn't pass this up!
J.Crew Split-Hem Leggings in Signature Flex
Split-hem leggings are so trendy right now and we're all about it. They just make working out or lounging around at home much more comfortable. These leggings from J.Crew features their best-selling signature flex fabric, which offers "superior stretch and retention for comfort and durability." These are originally $80, but right now they're just $16. So good!
J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Hoodie
Looking for some cold weather workout clothes that are both cute and comfortable? These stylish Magic Rinse relaxed hoodies from J.Crew are perfect for those early morning runs! J.Crew's Magic Rinse line feature sweats that are made through a special four-step process to ensure ultra-softness. These are currently available in navy and spicy guava.
J.Crew Longline Sports Bra in Signature Flex
J.Crew's longline sports bra are made with the same "superior stretch" fabric to the split-hem leggings above. These feature a stylish criss-cross back and come in white, black and navy. They're originally $40, but you can snag these for as low as $12 this weekend.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt
Since we're all spending a little more time at home, it's a great time to add some new cozy loungewear to your closet. These lovely lightweight crewneck sweatshirts from J.Crew's super soft Magic Rinse line come in a variety of colors. Shoppers say they're beautiful tops and can be worn in so many ways. The best part is, they're on sale for just $20. We're definitely adding these to our bag!
J.Crew Slim Perfect Long Sleeve T-shirt
These long sleeve tees are simply perfect for this time of the year. They're flattering, come in a variety of solids and stripes and they're on sale for just $10! They're a must-have for sure.
J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck
J.Crew's Tissue Turtlenecks are super popular among shoppers, they sell out all the time. Reviewers say they're light enough to wear year round, are so comfortable to wear and make great layering pieces. They come in so many different colors, and at just $11 right now, you may want to buy a few of these.
Looking for more fabulous sales? These 68% Off Deals at Free People Are Too Good To Pass Up.