Coach Outlet's Deals, Deals, Deals Event: Score Up to 75% Off Clearance & New Arrivals

Coach fans, get your wallets ready! Coach Outlet's Deals, Deals, Deals Event is happening now and you can find savings up to 75% off sitewide. If you're in the market for a new go-to bag or looking to add new pieces to your wardrobe, there's no better time to shop. The sale event only lasts through the long weekend, so don't wait!

Right now, most clearance items are on sale for 75% off. That means you can snag the Coach Outlet shopper-fave Pennie shoulder bag (originally $498) for just $125. You can also get the pretty City tote with pop floral print for just $88. But those aren't the only incredible deals to be found.

Select bags and accessories, including new arrivals, are on sale for an extra 15% off. You can even find discounts on their brand new Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year collections.

Wondering what's actually worth getting? We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.