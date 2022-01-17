Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% On Kiehl's, Elizabeth Arden, Dermaflash, & Indie Lee

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $17) on products from Kiehl's, Elizabeth Arden, Dermaflash, and Indie Lee.
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
This is a targeted treatment to visibly diminish wrinkles/fine lines and improve skin's tone and texture. Each capsule is single use. All you need to do is gently twist the tab around twice and smooth it all over you face and neck at night before you apply moisturizer.
"I'm truly loving these I've been using these for about a year now and can definitely see a dramatic improvement I highly recommend this," an Ulta shopper said.
Another admitted, "I am blown away by this product! Not only did I start to see results very quickly, but I am also in love with the way this product feels on the skin. It goes on like a gel serum but feels more like a smooth, blurring primer once in contact with the skin. My skin feels as soft as silk, completely matte and not oily, slimy etc. But it's also not dehydrating! A magic cream!"
Kiehl's Since 1851 The Ultimate Kiehl's Kit
Hydrate and replenish your skin with this three-piece set from the beloved skincare brand Kiehl's. This kit has the Creamy Eye Treatment, Ultra Facial Cream, and the Midnight Recovery Concentrate. This is a true treat for your skin, delivering the ultimate dose of hydration.
A fan of the brand said, "This is a great way to try all these products. The oil and eye moisturizer will last a long time. If you have dry skin this is for you. Winter is harsh enough. I love all of it. I added the toner and it's exactly what I needed. I struggle with dry skin. I have tried so many moisturizers this is my favorite."
Another Ulta shopper raved, "Amazing Amazing AMAZING," elaborating, "I've been suffering from really random scattered breakouts and this set was recommended to me by my best friend who also swears by it. we both have really sensitive skin. this bundle of products I been using for only 3 days so far and it totally turned my skin around and I'm just so pleased. if you have sensitive skin and are struggling with acne and dryness in certain spots this is definitely the best product for you."
Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
This is a 2-in-1 ultrasonic skincare device that unclogs pores and helps infuse your favorite skincare products. It deep cleans pores, extracts blackheads, and increases circulation to instantly reveal radiant skin. This set includes the DERMAPORE device, a protective cap, a device stand, a USB charging cord, and a user manual. The DERMAPORE is available in three different colors.
A skincare enthusiast shared, "This PSA is coming from the girl who does ALL the face masks, has tried ALL of those extractor tools, & is pretty much obsessed with washing my face: YOUR SKIN ISNT AS CLEAN AS YOU THINK When I received this Dermaflash in the mail I thought, 'lol I literally use that black head strip every other night. Theres nothing left for this to get.' & here I am slightly disgusted but satisfied at all of the gunk that came off of my nose in just a few minutes. All you do is wet your face with warm water & let this magic machine do what it does best: CLEAN... My fave part is that there's no pulling or hurting your face in the process Just some vibration."
Another shared, "Got this last week, have used it twice already. Can tell a difference my skin feels smooth and clean. Can see the gunk come off my face, and I've used it with serum too."
Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash
This face wash thoroughly, yet gently, removes makeup and impurities while dissolving excess sebum. It makes sure that your skin feels soft, never tight or stripped.
An Ulta shopper declared, "I Will continue to keep buying this product! I love this face wash! I needed to find a good facial cleanser that would do the trick of keeping my acne at bay, as well as clean my pores and excess makeup off my face... It feels silky smooth to the touch, gentle -not too harsh- on the face, and also creates a foaming texture as a result of the cleanser."
Another shared, "My daughter used this product and she saw significant results. She had acne and dark spots all over her forehead and chin but using this product cleared all of it up and brightened her skin. Amazing product, she loves it."
If you want the softest, clearest skin of your life, check out this miraculous face mask.