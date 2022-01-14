Meadow Walker Packs on the PDA With "Bubba Bear" Louis Thornton-Allan in Bikini Photo

When it comes to Meadow Walker and husband Louis Thornton-Allan's chemistry, the sky's the limit.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the 23-year-old model, daughter of the late Paul Walker, shared on Instagram a sweet snapshot of the pair kissing in the desert. Meadow looked casually cool in her simple brown bikini, and Louis kept it comfy with a blue polo shirt and silver chain.
Meadow captioned the image with two emojis—a smiling face with a tongue out and a dizzy, smirking emoji—and her husband quickly took to the comments to share some love, writing, "My bear [bear emoji, purple heart]."
Back in July 2021, Meadow first confirmed that she was dating Louis on Instagram in a comment calling him "my love." Just a few weeks later, the couple revealed that they had gotten engaged while on vacation in the desert by sharing an adorable clip of a teary-eyed Meadow showing off her ring while in the pool.
Meadow and Louis officially tied the knot in October, with her father's Fast and Furious co-stars Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel in attendance at a gorgeous oceanside ceremony.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who is also Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle while his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, was her maid of honor.
On the eighth anniversary of Paul's tragic passing in 2021, Vin reflected on the profound effect that Meadow's dad had on his life and family in a poignant post on Instagram.
"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me," Vin recalled. "You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own."
He also shared the full-circle moment that he experienced at Meadow's wedding just a month earlier.
"The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," he added. "How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did."