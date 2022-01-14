See Lauren Bushnell's Response to Body Shamer Who Called Her "Sickly Looking"

Lauren Bushnell has no time for a thorn in her side.
The Bachelor alum, who shares 7-month-old son Dutton with husband Chris Lane, got real about her post-pregnancy figure on Jan. 13 after receiving a body-shaming comment. In a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, Lauren shared a screenshot of the negative remark—which called her "sickly looking"—alongside her lengthy reply detailing the "reality" of being on the receiving end of these messages.
"I don't feel like I have to defend myself but sometimes I want to, especially when it's already an insecurity and someone hits on it," she began. "No matter what I do, I can't gain weight. The only time in the last 10 years I've been able to is being pregnant or on oral contraceptives. Otherwise, it's just how my body wants to be."
"I wish I had my pregnancy booty, but I don't and apparently some people on the Internet don't like that," she continued, adding that she eats "healthy" and will usually "out eat" her husband.
Lauren went on to say that "what makes me the most sad is, as a new mom, I've given my baby everything including my body but still get messages criticizing it."
According to the Bachelor Nation star, she's even "had a bunch of bloodwork done because society tells you that if you don't fit into a certain mold—there's something wrong with you." Explaining that reading body-shaming messages was "making me believe there was soemthing [sic] wrong with me," Lauren said she "spent so much money on lab work" because she was "convinced" that she was sick.
"Everything is great," she assured fans, noting that test results showed that she's just "a little low in Vitamin D."
The Nashville-based influencer ended her note by urging people to "not comment on women's bodies," saying that "there's so much too [sic] it and also a tremendous amount of emotion that comes along with it all."
During the Q&A session, Lauren also opened up about her mental health since welcoming Dutton, her first child, in June. When a fan asked about her "postpartum anxiety," Lauren replied that she's been feeling "much better thank you for asking."
"I think it's a combo of things.. I started Zoloft and it's been life changing. Dutton has been sleeping better which means more sleep for me which helps a TON," she noted. "I have also been organizing my house and decluttering which makes me feel so much more at peace."