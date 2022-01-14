See Lauren Bushnell's Response to Body Shamer Who Called Her "Sickly Looking"

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Lauren Bushnell has no time for a thorn in her side.

The Bachelor alum, who shares 7-month-old son Dutton with husband Chris Lane, got real about her post-pregnancy figure on Jan. 13 after receiving a body-shaming comment. In a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, Lauren shared a screenshot of the negative remark—which called her "sickly looking"—alongside her lengthy reply detailing the "reality" of being on the receiving end of these messages.

"I don't feel like I have to defend myself but sometimes I want to, especially when it's already an insecurity and someone hits on it," she began. "No matter what I do, I can't gain weight. The only time in the last 10 years I've been able to is being pregnant or on oral contraceptives. Otherwise, it's just how my body wants to be."

"I wish I had my pregnancy booty, but I don't and apparently some people on the Internet don't like that," she continued, adding that she eats "healthy" and will usually "out eat" her husband.