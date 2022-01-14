Renewed or Canceled? Find Out What's to Come for Your Favorite Shows in 2022

Did your No. 1 make the right list?!? Keep up with all the renewal, cancellation and final-season news as we kick off the year.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 14, 2022 10:46 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyCelebritiesEmily in Paris
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

We may be only two weeks into 2022, but several shows have already learned their fate.

For instance, on Jan. 10, Netflix said "oui" to not one, but two more seasons of Emily in Paris. In an announcement posted on Instagram, the streamer teased, "New year, new possibilities."

Of course, Emily in Paris wasn't the only show to get renewed in 2022, as Grey's Anatomy also received the greenlight for a 19th season. This news was particularly surprising, since Grey's leading lady Ellen Pompeo previously noted that she was ready for the medical drama to come to an end.

Specifically, in December, Pompeo told Insider that she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."

Yet by January, ABC confirmed that the Shonda Rhimescreated drama would return, along with Pompeo. Looks like Meredith Grey isn't hanging up her stethoscope anytime soon. "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Rhimes said in a statement.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Sadly, not all shows were as lucky as Emily and Meredith. Prime Video's TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer received its own lethal end at the start of the year.

Thankfully, the series—which starred Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso—had a satisfying end before its cancellation, as it resolved the big mystery of the first season, but now we know there won't be a second. We won't get into specifics for those of you who've yet to binge the one season wonder on Prime Video.

For a status update on some of your faves, scroll through the gallery below. Oh, and don't forget to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it frequently with any and all 2022 cancellation and renewal news.

Peacock
Renewed: One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

Class is back in session, as Peacock has renewed One of Us Is Lying for a second season.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX
Canceled: Gentefied (Netflix)

After two seasons, Gentefied is closing its doors at Netflix.

Hulu
Renewed: The Great (Hulu)

Huzzah! The Great will have a third season, Hulu announced on Jan. 11.

ABC/Justin Stephens
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 will return for a season 6 at ABC.

AppleTV+
Renewed: The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show will stay on the air for a third season, Apple TV+ confirmed in January 2022.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 19th season at ABC.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily's expat life in Paris will continue, as Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and fourth season.

Akiva Griffith/Amazon Studios
Canceled: I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video)

Prime Video has canceled I Know What You Did Last Summer after one season.

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

2

And Just Like That... Writers Defend Steve's Story Line

3

See All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

2

See All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower

3

And Just Like That... Writers Defend Steve's Story Line

4

Lauren Bushnell Lane Reacts After Being Called "Sickly Looking"

5

Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up"