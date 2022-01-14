Renewed or Canceled? Find Out What's to Come for Your Favorite Shows in 2022

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

We may be only two weeks into 2022, but several shows have already learned their fate.

For instance, on Jan. 10, Netflix said "oui" to not one, but two more seasons of Emily in Paris. In an announcement posted on Instagram, the streamer teased, "New year, new possibilities."

Of course, Emily in Paris wasn't the only show to get renewed in 2022, as Grey's Anatomy also received the greenlight for a 19th season. This news was particularly surprising, since Grey's leading lady Ellen Pompeo previously noted that she was ready for the medical drama to come to an end.

Specifically, in December, Pompeo told Insider that she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."

Yet by January, ABC confirmed that the Shonda Rhimes–created drama would return, along with Pompeo. Looks like Meredith Grey isn't hanging up her stethoscope anytime soon. "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Rhimes said in a statement.