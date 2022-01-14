Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet After Machine Gun Kelly Engagement

Just days after news broke of her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox stepped out in unbelievable style with her now-fiancé. See the star all dressed up in one of her most daring looks yet.

By Kisha Forde Jan 14, 2022 7:52 PMTags
FashionMegan FoxCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Megan Fox may be planning a certain white ensemble soon—but for now, she's turning heads in all-black.

Fresh off the heels of their engagement, the 35-year-old actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 31, whisked away from Puerto Rico (the spot of their proposal) to Milan, where they were photographed on Jan. 14.

For the daytime outing, Megan wore an all-black Dion Lee full-sleeve crochet knit dress, complete with a striking corset bodice underneath. Her look was pulled together with a coordinating trench coat, complete with black open-toe heels. As for her other half, MGK chose a little color, with the rocker wearing a fuchsia sweater, paired with black and grey herringbone trousers.

The couple's latest outing is one of the first glimpses fans have seen of the stars since the twin flames got engaged. On Jan. 12, Megan gushed to her Instagram followers that the musician got on bended knee the day before in the very same spot they first "fell in love."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

"And just as in every lifetime before this one," she captioned her post, in part, of the sweet moment. "And as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up"

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34

We have a feeling that this won't be the last time we'll see Megan in a jaw-dropping look—since it definitely wouldn't be the first. For more of her riskiest looks yet, keep scrolling…

Shutterstock
Look of Love

Newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out during a romantic trip to Milan, Italy in January 2022.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Camera Ready

While leaving a photoshoot in August 2021, Megan wore a striking all-red ensemble.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Perfect Match

After the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan Fox and MGK stepped out for a double date with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Hot

Megan turned heads in her red dress for the 2021 MET Gala.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Must See

Dare to bare! Megan wore a head-turning dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Red Carpet Pros

Megan and MGK stepped out in style for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up"

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34

4

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Sister Britney’s Claims: "Not the Truth"

5

Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet