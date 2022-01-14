Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

The Proud Family is back and they're louder and prouder than ever before!

On Jan. 14, Disney+ announced that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere Feb. 23 and released an official trailer for the revival series. The show, which will have new episodes drop every Wednesday on the streamer, will feature the original cast as well as multiple celebrity guest stars, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Chance the Rapper.

"Our little girl is becoming a young lady," Trudy Proud (Paula Jai Parker) says in the trailer.

But as Penny (Kyla Pratt) and her boyfriend Kareem (Asante Blackk) get cozy on the couch, Oscar (Tommy Davidson) comes in and crashes the date: "I told you Penny, no dating before you're married," he tells his daughter in the clip.

As the trailer continues, Penny explains to her dad that she's "becoming a woman," and he's not too happy about it.

"You think if I let you dance with a boy, looking like a, like a," he says as he crashes her school dance. "Like a girl?" Penny responds.