Bob Saget Laid to Rest Nearly One Week After His Death

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's friends and family gathered to say their final goodbyes to one of their favorite humans in history.

On Friday, Jan. 14, five days after his untimely death, the beloved Full House star was laid to rest at a funeral service in Los Angeles. Among those in attendances were the comedian's wife, Kelly Rizzo, his three daughters—Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget, whose mom is Sherri Kramer—as well as members of his Full House family.

Saget's longtime friend, John Stamos attended the event alongside their co-stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Ahead of the funeral, Stamos tweeted that this would be the "hardest" day of his life. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change," he wrote, "courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Authorities previously confirmed that Saget, who had been on his stand-up comedy tour prior to his passing, was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 9, in a Florida hotel room. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."