Don't Hang Up on These 25 Secrets About Scream

What's your favorite scary movie?
It was the question that launched a hit franchise in Scream and, ironically, the 1996 movie went on to become the answer for millions of horror fans. Now, 25 years after the original came out, the fifth installment in the series has stabbed its way into theaters, ready to deliver more scares and self-referential humor.
Returning to Woodsboro as a Ghostface mask-wearing killer starts terrorizing the town once again are original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, this time joined by newcomers Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette and Jenny Ortega. While OG screenwriter Kevin Williamson is onboard as an executive producer, Scream 5 marks the first film in the franchise to not be directed by master of horror Wes Craven, who died in 2015 at the age of 76 after a battle with brain cancer. His final movie was 2011's Scream 4.
In honor of Scream 5's premiere, we're revealing 25 secrets about the series, including the A-list stars who were up for the role of Sidney Prescott, the movie's original title and who almost got fired during the first two weeks of filming.
Scream 5 is now playing in theaters.