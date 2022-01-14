Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Slams Lala Kent Over Randall Emmett Cheating Claims

The Bravolebrity beef wears on.
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has made it clear she doesn't like the way Lala Kent has handled her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, but now that the Vanderpump Rules star has responded to the criticism, GG is once again weighing in.
An apparent friend of Randall's, GG took to Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13 to slam Lala after she called GG's initial comments about the breakup "inappropriate" during the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Added Lala, "She knows nothing about what's going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is. And I just thought as someone who is a single mom I would think you would take a pause and have compassion."
In a since-deleted series of tweets, which E! News has confirmed, GG responded.
"After seeing what Lala said about me on @BravoWWHL I'm now upset," GG wrote. "U said I'm a single mom as if I'm a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you're going thru bcuz we're both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie."
GG's "original point" refers to the remark that started all of the drama in the first place, back in December.
As the Shahs star commented on Page Six's interview with Lala—during which she candidly opened up about ending her engagement with Randall over his alleged infidelity—"If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it's all being referred to as 'red flags', why does the person (Lala) wait until they've experienced so many of these 'red flags' before they walk away?"
GG's comment on the December interview continued, "Just saying...Walk away and stop complaining unless you're ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first 'red flag' because all of this press/media sh*t ain't cute when it's about the father of your child."
After referencing Lala and Randall's 10-month-old daughter Ocean, GG further clarified things during her post-WWHL Twitter rant, calling Lala "a sweet woman" who should "understand that one day all of ur anger will disappear but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about ur daughter's father, will always be there!"
Lala had actually discussed Randall's alleged cheating in the same WWHL interview, telling host Andy Cohen that their split wasn't because of a one-time fling but what she claimed were several instances of Randall's cheating.
"This has been going on for quite some time," Lala said during the Jan. 11 episode this week. "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."
"I don't know how I didn't see it," she added, noting that she may not have known it at the time, but there were several "red flags"—a remark that once again upset GG.
"Lala, u claimed u over looked all the red flags but yet u have memory of ALL of the flags, meaning the red flags were obviously standing out to u for u to recall all of them," GG tweeted. "So u actively chose to not see what was in front of u. Why not admit to turning a blind eye on purpose?"
In one of her final tweets, GG called out Lala for hooking up with Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix while dating Randall.
"If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time," GG tweeted. "Cheater?"
Lala, however, revealed in 2019 that Randall knew about the hookup. In fact, she shared his reaction: "I mean, two good-looking people having fun, he wasn't that mad about it."
For Lala's part, she's yet to respond to GG's tweets.
