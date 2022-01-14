Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Slams Lala Kent Over Randall Emmett Cheating Claims

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

The Bravolebrity beef wears on.

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has made it clear she doesn't like the way Lala Kent has handled her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, but now that the Vanderpump Rules star has responded to the criticism, GG is once again weighing in.

An apparent friend of Randall's, GG took to Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13 to slam Lala after she called GG's initial comments about the breakup "inappropriate" during the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Added Lala, "She knows nothing about what's going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is. And I just thought as someone who is a single mom I would think you would take a pause and have compassion."

In a since-deleted series of tweets, which E! News has confirmed, GG responded.

"After seeing what Lala said about me on @BravoWWHL I'm now upset," GG wrote. "U said I'm a single mom as if I'm a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you're going thru bcuz we're both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie."