Julie Bowen’s NSFW Confession About Harry Styles Will Make You Blush

Julie Bowen has a message for Harry Styles: Just let me adore you.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Modern Family star visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and sat down with guest host Adam DeVine to discuss why she's retired from dating entirely…unless Harry would like to give her a call.
In the interview, Julie described her current relationship status as "very single"—she split from husband Scott Phillips in 2018—and now has a new pal in her life instead: a dog named Gertrude Stein. "That dog, that was my retirement gift to me," she said. "I was like, ‘I'm done. I'm done.'"
She also revealed that she's learned to flip the script on any potential dates now that she's got a new canine companion.
"I did go on some dates and this guy was always like, ‘You have to come to my house because I have a dog.' And I was like, ‘I'm getting a dog,'" she explained. "That's the trick, man! Now it's on my terms. ‘You can come; I have a dog. You have to leave; I have a dog.'"
However, the actress did admit that she's open to dating one particular guy.
When Adam asked if she'd ever date Harry Styles, whose concert she attended in November, Julie replied, "You're asking would I come out of retirement for Harry Styles? Oh hell yeah. Him? Look at him."
Staring at the changing array of photos of Harry on the screen behind them, Julie shared why she found the "Watermelon Sugar" singer so charming and got a little distracted by his good looks along the way.
"He's got that same energy—ugh, I'm sorry, I got distracted, now that's a good tattoo," she said, looking at a shirtless photo of Harry featuring his butterfly tattoo. "He's got the same energy that [Ellen's resident DJ] tWitch does, where they're so gorgeous and sexy but there's so much joy that you don't feel dirty about what's happening in your pants."
She continued, "They're just bringing the joy and the light and the watermelon sugar that you just feel good about the whole experience."
If Harry and Olivia Wilde ever break up, we'll make sure to get the memo to him that Julie is available!