Julie Bowen’s NSFW Confession About Harry Styles Will Make You Blush

Julie Bowen has a message for Harry Styles: Just let me adore you.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the Modern Family star visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and sat down with guest host Adam DeVine to discuss why she's retired from dating entirely…unless Harry would like to give her a call.

In the interview, Julie described her current relationship status as "very single"—she split from husband Scott Phillips in 2018—and now has a new pal in her life instead: a dog named Gertrude Stein. "That dog, that was my retirement gift to me," she said. "I was like, ‘I'm done. I'm done.'"

She also revealed that she's learned to flip the script on any potential dates now that she's got a new canine companion.

"I did go on some dates and this guy was always like, ‘You have to come to my house because I have a dog.' And I was like, ‘I'm getting a dog,'" she explained. "That's the trick, man! Now it's on my terms. ‘You can come; I have a dog. You have to leave; I have a dog.'"