Untangling the Drama Surrounding the Magnolia Network Series Home Work

Setbacks happen all the time with renovations and just weeks into their TV launch, the Magnolia Network found itself facing quite the snarl.

In early January, multiple homeowners who participated in the series Home Work—which premiered on the network Jan. 7—came forward to accuse Candis and Andy Meredith of renovations that fell short of expectations.

In interviews with Today, three pairs spoke about their alleged experiences with the Merediths in 2019, including couple Vienna and Robert Goates, who said they began working with the Merediths after responding to a casting call for Home Work. "They said they would be able to do more with our budget than what we would normally be able to do because it was supposed to look good for our budget, so we were like ‘Oh my gosh,'" Vienna stated, later adding, "We had a lot of questions and we had talked to some other contractors and professionals, and we would ask these questions: 'Can you really do it in that timeline? Can you really do that budget?'"