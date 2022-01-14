Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They May Get Married If This Happens

Watch : Halle Berry Talks Redefining Herself After 30 Years at 2021 PCAs

Could wedding bells still be in Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt's future?

During the Jan. 13 episode of The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram Live, the 51-year-old musician teased what could seal the deal for the duo.

"Man, maybe after 'Automatic Woman' is nominated for an Oscar and wins," he said, referencing the song he co-wrote for Berry's new movie Bruised. Though he knows H.E.R. "smashed" the hit with her incredible vocals, he did try to convince Berry to lend her voice to the background of the song. "I think she has a fine voice," Hunt said, "but I think she would say she's not a singer."

But hey, the track is already on the shortlist in the Original Song category for the 94th Academy Awards, so perhaps wedding bells are near—and Berry can perform then.

After all, they've already teased fans with marriage speculation when they posted a picture kissing at what appeared to be an altar. "Well," Berry wrote on Instagram New Year's Day. "It's Official."