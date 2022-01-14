Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They May Get Married If This Happens

Remember when Halle Berry and Van Hunt shared a New Year's pic that had everyone thinking they'd tied the knot? Well, perhaps they aren't too far away from saying "I do."

By Elyse Dupre Jan 14, 2022 3:35 PMTags
Halle BerryCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Halle Berry Talks Redefining Herself After 30 Years at 2021 PCAs

Could wedding bells still be in Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt's future?

During the Jan. 13 episode of The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram Live, the 51-year-old musician teased what could seal the deal for the duo. 

"Man, maybe after 'Automatic Woman' is nominated for an Oscar and wins," he said, referencing the song he co-wrote for Berry's new movie Bruised. Though he knows H.E.R. "smashed" the hit with her incredible vocals, he did try to convince Berry to lend her voice to the background of the song. "I think she has a fine voice," Hunt said, "but I think she would say she's not a singer." 

But hey, the track is already on the shortlist in the Original Song category for the 94th Academy Awards, so perhaps wedding bells are near—and Berry can perform then.

After all, they've already teased fans with marriage speculation when they posted a picture kissing at what appeared to be an altar. "Well," Berry wrote on Instagram New Year's Day. "It's Official."

photos
Halle Berry's Best Roles

But a single swipe through the post revealed Berry and Hunt were actually saying it's official that it's 2022, despite what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Octavia Spencer believed.

 

"We were just having some New Year's Day fun!" the 55-year-old star later clarified on Instagram. "People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. #NoMoreSwipes4Me #JanuaryFoolsDay."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Sister Britney’s Claims: "Not the Truth"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

Though Berry and Hunt fooled just about everyone with the post, fans still rejoiced getting a glimpse into their two-year relationship, details of which the duo have often kept private, including they were introduced. 

"That part I won't go into," Hunt said during his IG Live, "I'm glad that we had the opportunity to meet. It's something that I never even dreamed possible to begin a relationship at 50. It's going really, really well. That's all I can say."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34

2

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Sister Britney’s Claims: "Not the Truth"

4

YouTube’s Adalia Rose Dead at 15 After Battling Rare Genetic Condition

5
Exclusive

How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox's Engagement to MGK