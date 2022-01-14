Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They May Get Married If This Happens

Could wedding bells still be in Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt's future?
During the Jan. 13 episode of The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram Live, the 51-year-old musician teased what could seal the deal for the duo.
"Man, maybe after 'Automatic Woman' is nominated for an Oscar and wins," he said, referencing the song he co-wrote for Berry's new movie Bruised. Though he knows H.E.R. "smashed" the hit with her incredible vocals, he did try to convince Berry to lend her voice to the background of the song. "I think she has a fine voice," Hunt said, "but I think she would say she's not a singer."
But hey, the track is already on the shortlist in the Original Song category for the 94th Academy Awards, so perhaps wedding bells are near—and Berry can perform then.
After all, they've already teased fans with marriage speculation when they posted a picture kissing at what appeared to be an altar. "Well," Berry wrote on Instagram New Year's Day. "It's Official."
But a single swipe through the post revealed Berry and Hunt were actually saying it's official that it's 2022, despite what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Octavia Spencer believed.
"We were just having some New Year's Day fun!" the 55-year-old star later clarified on Instagram. "People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. #NoMoreSwipes4Me #JanuaryFoolsDay."
Though Berry and Hunt fooled just about everyone with the post, fans still rejoiced getting a glimpse into their two-year relationship, details of which the duo have often kept private, including they were introduced.
"That part I won't go into," Hunt said during his IG Live, "I'm glad that we had the opportunity to meet. It's something that I never even dreamed possible to begin a relationship at 50. It's going really, really well. That's all I can say."