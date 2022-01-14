Hear Julia Garner's Bizarre Accent in Inventing Anna Trailer

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Calls Himself a "Genius" in New Netflix Doc

This trailer is worth watching for Julia Garner's accent alone.

In the trailer for Shonda Rhimes' Netflix series Inventing Anna, The Ozark actress speaks in a bizarre accent to portray fake German heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin, whose real-life crimes inspired the show.

When Julia spoke to W magazine in August, she said that she blends together multiple accents, explaining, "Anna's posing as a German heiress, but actually she's Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath."

To make matters more complicated, Anna lived in the United States and was around Americans, so Julia said the "musicality of her speech was American."

All of this combined results in an odd accent that you honestly have to hear to believe. And, like her voice, Anna's story is just as outlandish, seeing as she literally convinced New York's elite that she was a German heiress.