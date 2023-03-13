This Super Affordable Amazon Sheet Set Has 355,600+ Five-Star Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I'm purchasing my 3rd and 4th sets of these sheets today. One will be a gift for my mom and dad. Over a year later, I've had no issues at all. They continue to wash and fit perfectly, and are easily adaptable for weather changes. I add a flannel top sheet or blanket when chilly. Can't be beat for under $20 a set. There are additional sets of pillowcases available in standard and king."

"I absolutely love these sheets. Seriously. I have such a hard time finding sheets, even at the Twin XL length, that don't tend to pull off of our Sleep Number raised head mattress. These actually seem a touch too long, which is fantastic. They are VERY soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet. I will be purchasing many more sets of these, especially because I have some kids with sensory issues and they will REALLY be happy with the smooth, soft feel of the sheets."

"The good? First off, these sheets are soft. Are they high-quality Egyptian quality soft? Well, no, because they're microfiber. But they're the softest microfiber sheets that I have encountered thus far. Although they're lightweight, they're not flimsy sheets. I've followed the package's washing instructions, and they've held up very well through several washings now; the stitching is still sound and intact."

"Usually a "cotton-only" sheet buyer, thought I'd give these a try. Surprisingly, they are very nice to care for and sleep on! I am a "warm sleeper" (even in winter) and love a cool spot to to slide a foot over to when I need to "regulate" my temperature. These sheets work with me. My sleeping temperature stays moderate, not too hot or cool."