Will Sammi Ever Return to Jersey Shore? Why Snooki Says There's "Nothing We Can Do"

Not everyone wants to attend this family vacation.
As the Jersey Shore crew celebrates the 100th episode of the series on Thursday, Jan. 13, some fans may be wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola would ever come back to the MTV reality show.
In a new interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi assured fans that the cast has tried to persuade their former co-star to make an appearance. Ultimately, they've had no luck.
"All of us girls texted her like, ‘Listen! Ronnie isn't on the show right now. You should definitely come on even if it's just a girls dinner—just with us and catch up,'" Snooki shared on the Jan. 12 episode. "She's just like, ‘No. I'm good.' She wants nothing to do with the show."
The original meatball added, "There's literally nothing we can do. We all tried. She doesn't care about [money]."
Sammi was one of the original cast members of Jersey Shore during its six-season run from 2009 to 2012. During the show, her turbulent romance with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro became one of the dominating storylines.
When the cast decided to reunite in 2018 for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Sammi chose not to participate.
In May 2021, Ronnie announced his exit from the show to treat his mental health issues. With his absence, some fans grew hopeful that Sammi would feel more comfortable participating in some capacity. But according to Snooki, she's just not that into it.
"I just think she's truly over it and she doesn't want to be a part of it anymore," she told host Danny Pellegrino. "We can't beg her."
Instead, the rest of the cast will celebrate a major milestone this week with the 100th episode of the long-running series.
"For me, the best part of having the family back together is clearly just making more memories with all of you and our kids and our significant others," Deena Nicole Buckner shared in an MTV clip. Vinny Guadagnino added, "We really are a family now. We used to film and then we would leave each other and not see each other. But we love each other."
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.