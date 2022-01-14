Britney Spears Names 2 Reasons Why Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview “Did Bother Me”

Watch : Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Relationship

Britney Spears is not holding back her true thoughts on sister Jamie Lynn Spears' latest interview.

The Zoey 101 star appeared on Good Morning America on Jan. 12 and discussed her involvement in Britney's conservatorship, which ended last November.

"I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she said on air, while promoting her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.

But Britney doesn't seem to agree with some of the points her sister made during the interview. The pop star took to Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13, to share her side about how the situation unfolded over the last 13 years.

"I watched it with a 104 [degree] fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring," she said in a statement. "I just couldn't give a f--k but my head hurt so bad … of course I'm a drama queen if I get sick so I think I was dying."