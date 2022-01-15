Watch the Secrets of Playboy Trailer, Which Addresses the "Dark Sides" of the House that Hef Built

Watch : "Secrets of Playboy" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It wasn't all bunny ears and star-studded parties in the Playboy world—at least not according to the women in this new docuseries.

Secrets of Playboy, premiering Jan. 24 on A&E, dives into what many women in that world have called the "dark sides" of Playboy. In the trailer, exclusive to E! News, the Bunny Mother, PJ Masten, says "there was a secret world" behind Hugh Hefner's billion-dollar empire.

The 10-episode documentary features archival footage of Hefner with Anna Nicole Smith, Pamela Anderson, the Girls Next Door and Jenny McCarthy. "Playboy was all about powerful men preying on beautiful young women," Masten said. "The Playmates, the Bunnies, let's not forget the girlfriends."

"It was a manipulation from the beginning," Sondra Theodore, Hefner's ex-girlfriend explained. "[Hefner] groomed us all."

"Really, he was a monster," Theodore recalled. "The things he got turned on by."

E! News has reached out to Playboy for comment on the allegations in the trailer but has not heard back.